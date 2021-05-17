13 hairdressers and clients share the juiciest gossip they've heard in the salon.

Hairdressers have a way of setting up an environment that makes everyone feel at home, and this can quickly lead to a lot of people spilling their secrets.
There's something about somebody massaging your head and trimming all the wisps around your face that brings out the gossip, and anyone who has worked as a hairdresser for long knows firsthand just how much juice there is to spill. Even if you aren't a hairdresser yourself, if you're a regular at a salon, it's likely you've overheard someone else's business before.
Hairdresser here, I've heard so many stories. People truly tell their personal business to their hairdressers as if we're therapists.
Had a client, sweet middle-aged woman, she brought up Scientology. Having heard and watched that show about it I went in about it. "Oh they're absolutely crazy, blah blah blah..." And, she blurts out that her son is a scientologist. I wanted to sink into the floor, then had to backtrack and, agree about all of these "nice" things that they do and how, yeah, you're right, DEFINITELY not a cult. Yikes.