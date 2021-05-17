13 hairdressers and clients share the juiciest gossip they've heard in the salon.

Hairdressers have a way of setting up an environment that makes everyone feel at home, and this can quickly lead to a lot of people spilling their secrets.

There's something about somebody massaging your head and trimming all the wisps around your face that brings out the gossip, and anyone who has worked as a hairdresser for long knows firsthand just how much juice there is to spill. Even if you aren't a hairdresser yourself, if you're a regular at a salon, it's likely you've overheard someone else's business before.

In a couple popular Reddit threads, hairdressers and clients shared the juiciest gossip they've overheard at a salon, and there's truly so much to unpack.

1. From glizzygobbler0707:

Hairdresser here, I've heard so many stories. People truly tell their personal business to their hairdressers as if we're therapists.