13 intense royal wedding outfits the internet is obsessed with.

The world watched with equal parts awe and obsession as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at Windsor Castle.
After all of these months of intense build-up, we all got to behold the pageantry of Meghan's endless fairytale dress and Prince Harry's pristinely cut military outfit.
Obviously, given their glow of love and royal resources, there's no actual competition for best dressed at the royal wedding.
However, the procession of royal family members and A-list celebrities brought out a LOT of intense wedding looks.
As with any parade of fashion, the internet quickly took note of who was serving up the most intensity.
I could not in good conscience attempt to "rank" royal wedding outfits (how do you even begin).
However, I have gathered some of the most intensely dressed guests based on how long their visage will be etched into my brain. Here they are, for your enjoyment.
1. Oprah's unbeatable hat game.
2. Amal Clooney absolutely stealing the show.
3. Kitty Spencer as a vision in green.
4. Idris Elba's suit (because obviously).
5. The Suits actress Sarah Grafferty with those sleeves.
6. Priyanka Chopra and THAT LAVENDER HAT.
7. Princess Charlotte bringing true child realness.
8. James Corden, accessorizing with emotion.
9. The Bishop Michael Curry serving preacher realness.
10. Prince George serving up a young goth vibe.
11. Doria Ragland looking gorgeous in white.
12. The Queen in all her yellow sass.
13. David Beckham and his damn sunglasses.
While the ceremony was at its core an outward expression of love, it was also a big day for wedding looks.