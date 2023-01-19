13 teachers share times students awkwardly professed their crush.

Teaching has many joys.

You can imprint on someone in a positive way that lasts for the rest of their lives. You can cultivate young minds and take inspiration from their fresh eyes and energy. And you can revive your passion for the subjects you teach.

But there are also awkward aspects of the job, like dealing with students flirting or expressing crushes.

In a popular Reddit thread, teachers shared times a student tried to flirt or express a crush.

1. From mindtrapeze:

Female uni teacher here and sharing just a few:

There was one student who would always chat me up at the start of class. One time, he noticed I was drinking a cup of cocoa and proceeded to tell me that he had a some cocoa in his apartment. And then took my cup and drank from it.