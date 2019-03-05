13 tweets roasting Trump for hugging a flag. God bless the internet.

Watching the news these days can feel like some sort of sick joke, or in some cases, like some sort of actual joke. For example, when the White House tweeted out a photo of Trump hugging/spooning/dry-humping/??? a flag, we couldn't help but laugh. Like, the image is legitimately hilarious. The only problem? The White House wasn't kidding.

Who is charge over there?! Oh, right...

I would say there is no way the White House expected to post this photo without being covered in shiver inducing shade, but I've truly given up on trying to understand the logic behind their decision making process. Nonetheless, the internet was quick to hop on the wave of criticism for this post, and let's just say the surf was looking gnarly today.