In the words of 2020 Vanessa Hudgens, celebrity apologies are "terrible...but inevitable?"

While some people, like Queen Lizzo, are able to maturely acknowledge their actions, apologize directly to the people who were hurt, and promise to do better in the future, other celebrities could use some serious boot camp in empathy skills.

So, if you could use a laugh looking back at people in the public eye who had to take accountability for their behavior to make yourself feel better about all the immature, passive aggressive notes you used to leave your roommates...here are the top 14:

1. The time Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made a video to apologize for smuggling their dog into Australia.