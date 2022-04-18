14 former 'Karens' share the interaction that gave them a wake-up call.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Former Karens, what was your wake up call?" people who were brave enough to confess that they had indeed, spoken to a manager were ready to reveal what brought them back down to planet Earth.
I spoke with a manager alright - and I was furious. He was so calm, so understanding, and so kind - truly willing to do anything within his power to make it right. I got what I wanted hung up the phone still pissed as can be.
But in the hours to come I kept thinking of him. It broke me. I felt so ashamed. I have never been able to be that way again. - rhinoheader
I had a moment that has ensured I never will be a Karen. My 1st baby was born quite early and in the NICU. I was super sleep deprived and hyper focused on his progress and set backs, feedings, milk supply, getting in and out of hospital, and all kinds of very important new-mom things.