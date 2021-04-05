14 of the funniest posts from people who disappointed or annoyed their parents.

Disappointing your parents is a full-time job, and the people who most excel at it often do it without trying. When it comes to finding new and unexpected ways to make your parents wrinkle their eyebrows in distress, the sky is the limit.

In a world run by technology, there are now infinitely more ways to disappoint and confound your parents, from accidental text messages, to social media mishaps, to generally confusing them with internet culture.

If you need a good laugh, or to feel some solidarity in regards to your own weird moments with your parents, then these tweets will give you exactly what you need.

1. This incredible piercing exchange.

2. This misfired text.