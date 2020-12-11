14 people share the creepiest hallucinations they've experienced from sleep deprivation.

Working nights, waking up constantly for a new baby, studying late for exams, anxiety or general insomnia are some of the many reasons people can't crash for a solid eight interrupted hours. While it's ok to stay up a little too late every once in awhile and double your coffee intake for the day, not sleeping can have a severe impact on our health if we lose too many precious REM hours. Headaches, nausea, eye-twitches, paranoia, and hallucinations are just a few of the symptoms of sleep deprivation, and most of us have probably experienced some strange visions or "ghost" sightings after a week of all-nighters.
Yeah, after 70 hours or so. It's pretty disorienting and rational thinking starts to get very slow. The hallucinations are not realistic but are more like gaps in your vision that are shaped like things. Might see a sillhouette at a distance or briefly around a corner. - Komi_San