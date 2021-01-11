14 people share the funniest or most dramatic interjections they've seen during a wedding.

It's rare for a wedding to be interrupted mid-ceremony, with a dramatic proclamation of love or disapproval like we often see in the movies. However, there are still occasions when the dramatics bust out, or when there's a funny snafu at the precise moment where the officiant asks if there are any objections.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the funniest and most dramatic interjections they've seen at a wedding.

1. From fredzout:

I was a guest at a wedding years ago at the bride's parents home. Everything was perfect. They thought that they had thought of everything, but when the question was asked, right on cue, the cuckoo clock sounded off. It was ten minutes before they could continue, and even then the officiant, bride and groom were choking back giggles. They were still together 25 years and 2 kids later.