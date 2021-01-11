14 people share the funniest or most dramatic interjections they've seen during a wedding.

It's rare for a wedding to be interrupted mid-ceremony, with a dramatic proclamation of love or disapproval like we often see in the movies. However, there are still occasions when the dramatics bust out, or when there's a funny snafu at the precise moment where the officiant asks if there are any objections.
I was a guest at a wedding years ago at the bride's parents home. Everything was perfect. They thought that they had thought of everything, but when the question was asked, right on cue, the cuckoo clock sounded off. It was ten minutes before they could continue, and even then the officiant, bride and groom were choking back giggles. They were still together 25 years and 2 kids later.
We were doing the practice run the day before the wedding and my best man took me aside and told me in private that if I got cold feet he would object and “start some shit” to distract everyone for me to make my exit. He even checked the back church doors to make sure. During the ceremony he was the first person I looked at when they asked. Besides the Peter Griffin laugh when he handed me the ring it all went smoothly.