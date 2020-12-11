14 people share the juicy secret they discovered about a friend or family member by accident.

It's one thing to keep a secret that someone told you in confidence, it's another thing completely when you stumble upon someone's secret and they have no idea you know.

Looking someone in the eyes honestly when you've accidentally discovered one of their darkest secrets can be challenging, especially when you feel conflicted about whether to bring it up or not.

Luckily, the anonymity of the internet can help lighten the load of even the most stressful secret.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared secrets they discovered about a friend or family member by accident.

1. From savsavsav :

Found out that my best friend since high school has a son she had at 13 in middle school. I personally know the child, her sister adopted him and he refers to her as auntie. So far as I know nobody else knows.

2. From Applebuddha:

My parents make sex videos on their table. God, I wish I didn't know this.