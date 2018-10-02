14 people share little lies they told that ended up consuming their lives. Be warned.

Especially now, in a time where facts can be "alternative" and the truth is harder to find than a tinder soulmate, lying is everywhere. Of course, the first lesson we learn as children is to "never tell a lie," but sometimes something fully insane just slips out and then we're forced to keep it up for days, or even years.

These harmless, goofy lies that teeter on the verge of long-game pranks often make for an uncomfortable yet humorous situation. I still have friends that firmly believe I wrote the music and lyrics to the holiday hit Amy Grant song, "My Grown Up Christmas List," because that's what I told them in third grade. Sure, I could confess now as I'm in my late twenties and have unexplainably no other Christmas pop songs to my name, but why embarrass my second grade self like that?

A recent Reddit thread examines the fun, discomfort and web of confusion that ensues the second a very silly lie is told. Users shared a string of stories of their weirdest untruths and while nobody confessed to being the ghostwriter for Christian crossover musician, Amy Grant, they're pretty great.