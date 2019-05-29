14 people share their most batsh*t moments with teachers. Watch out, Miss Trunchbull.

Good teachers are underpaid, unforgettable angels. A good teacher will instill the curriculum as well as important life lessons while earning the respect and trust of their students for years to come.

Unfortunately, not everyone can be a good teacher. For every moment in school you remember for being inspired by a teacher or learning something new and fascinating about how the world works, there's probably another moment that haunts you during those dreams where you're 25 years old but back in middle school for some reason. Shout out to the time my social studies teacher gave me a detention for talking too loudly and then dropped a full box of markers on the floor just to watch me pick them up. Ah, memories.

So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What is your most traumatic experience with a teacher?" the internet was ready to share the moments that probably wouldn't be turned into a feel-good version of "Dead Poet's Society."

1. This is terrible, "CharlieGallie."