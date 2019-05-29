14 people share their most batsh*t moments with teachers. Watch out, Miss Trunchbull.

Good teachers are underpaid, unforgettable angels. A good teacher will instill the curriculum as well as important life lessons while earning the respect and trust of their students for years to come.
Unfortunately, not everyone can be a good teacher. For every moment in school you remember for being inspired by a teacher or learning something new and fascinating about how the world works, there's probably another moment that haunts you during those dreams where you're 25 years old but back in middle school for some reason. Shout out to the time my social studies teacher gave me a detention for talking too loudly and then dropped a full box of markers on the floor just to watch me pick them up. Ah, memories.
So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What is your most traumatic experience with a teacher?" the internet was ready to share the moments that probably wouldn't be turned into a feel-good version of "Dead Poet's Society."
1. This is terrible, "CharlieGallie."
When I was in high school I got a lot of nose bleeds. Like a lot. So I got one in the middle of class and I asked the teacher for a tissue, she said she didn’t have any so I asked to goto the toilet to get one then she said no. Soon I asked again when blood what dripping from my hands and she yelled at me for ‘repeating myself’ which is apparently bad. Soon a puddle of blood was on the table then I got sent to isolation for ‘disrupting the class’. I was then suspended for ‘acting inappropriate during class’. She was then fired for putting my life at risk. I gotta say when you get a nose bleed like that, you really see how much blood is inside of you.
2. Um, this is evil, "Havic000."
In 4th grade I collected Yu-Gi-Oh cards and I had gotten the (at the time) new Three Egyptian God cards. Well I was caught playing with them during class and my teacher took them from me and threw them out. I was devastated after all the packs opened and cards traded to acquire them. I never forgave her.
3. That would do it, "willelujah."
My favorite teacher in middle school was arrested for child pornography. He wasn’t my favorite after that. He also wasn’t my teacher after that.
4. "Matilda" is a book for everyone this teacher is a monster, "TreeStaratSeerT."
During quiet reading time teacher brought me to front of the class because I was reading a book for girls, and he asked me ‘why are you reading a giiirrrrrrls book? Are you a GIRL?’. Then made me chose a book for ‘boys’ to read.
I was maybe 10 or 11? The book was Matilda by the way.
5. This is terrible, "lolypin54."
One time i was on my period and I asked the teacher to go to the bathroom multiple times, she refused to let me go. Eventually I stained my uniform and the chair I was so embarrassed that I started crying, when my mother found out she made the school fire that motherfucker.
6. WTF, "erinkjean."
The girls in our elementary school were given proto-sex ed before the boys. The basic puberty stuff, your body is starting to change, you might develop breasts, sweating, all that stuff. They made a huuuuuuuge stupid deal about keeping it quiet. It's the girls' little secret. Don't go spreading it around school. (It only occurs to me now that that... is kinda dangerous in the wider scope of things.)
Anyway, my best friend was a boy and naturally, I skipped right off to tell him why suddenly half the class had an assembly all by themselves. My teacher heard about it, got me alone, grabbed me by both arms AND SHOOK ME. "Keep your mouth. Shut."
She was my favorite teacher up til then. Totally a great thing to teach a kid.
7. This is a journey of a comment, "T-man334."
Screamed at me because I came in smiling and humming bc it was my birthday, said it was disruptive and I cried on the spot and now I have burning hatred for that teacher, but hey, she got hit by a car: dont worry not a scratch tho just bumped.
8. Rude, "Chaotic-NTRL."
I was talking about the flying squirrels at my grandparents cabin to a friend and the teacher overheard me. He bellowed out “There’s no such thing as flying squirrels don’t lie just to get people to pay attention to you.”🤦🏽♀️
9. Reading grades out loud is such torture, "Mo_oseT."
well I once had a teacher who would read our test scores in front of the entire class. In the same school I also had a teacher grab my friend my the ear and pull, really hard. His ear was red and hurt the rest of the day.
10. What even, "CoffinCorpse-"
My 4th grade teacher was friends with this 5th grade teacher in my elementary and one day i misbehaved and my 4th grade teacher kept me inside for recess, then i met the 5th grade teacher that day and he said he was gunna keep me and my friend in EVERY day when we go to 5th grade and he sure as shit did and he made us do squats while playing welcome to the jungle through the whole song, to this day i have flashbacks when i hear axel on mainstream radio
11. This teacher should be arrested, "archdemonblood."
Listening to my health teacher explain that all gay people were child molesters. (I was openly gay.)
12. Snack theif, "77Mohammad77."
I brought chips to class... she got angry and grabbed it away from me and shouted like crazy. For a primary school kid like me, that was traumatic.
13. Um, what? "D14BL0."
When I was in 4th grade, I passed a note to a girl I liked. It was a super tame note, just said something like "I think you're cute, will you be my girlfriend?" Typical 4th grader stuff, really.
Teacher saw me trying to pass the note and intercepted it before it reached the girl. She read it (not aloud) and pulled me into the hallway.
She said what I was doing was wrong, and that it was sexual harassment. She said it's the sort of thing men go to jail for. She kept saying "sexual harassment" over and over in that little talk. I barely even understood what sexual harassment even was, but I knew it was bad. Made me feel like such a creep, like a predator. Made me cry from embarrassment and fear of going to jail.
After I was done crying, she let me go back into the classroom.
Gotta admit, that really fucked up my view of women for a while. Made me think of girls as scary and unapproachable. Took me a while to break out of that, too.
14. Damn, "ewilv."
In 4th grade, I prepared valentine's day card for all the kids in my class. When I was ready to give them out to everyone (unfortunately during class) my teacher reprimanded me for being disruptive, knocked all my cards on the ground, and told me to pick them up...