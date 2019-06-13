14 people who married their high school sweetheart share the secret to long-lasting love. Butt stuff?

You have to give it up for high school sweethearts.

First love is always memorable, but it's especially brave when virtually every adult around you tells you to relax because it won't last. For the most part, high school flings fade fast when college and adulthood sets in. For the lucky few who found their soulmate as a teenager, though, it's a pretty cute story.

If you can make it through all of high school and even just your twenties dating only one person you deserve an award, but some people have strong and successful marriages with their first loves. How does it work? I have no idea. However, growing old with the person you used to sit next to in algebra class is a real life summer romance beach read.

So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "People who married their High School sweethearts and are still happily married today. What is your secret to the longevity of your relationship?" long-standing teen lovers were ready to share their tips for success.

1. Don't lie, "Pipewrecker."

Never hiding behind fake words. If we have a problem we talk about it.

2. Growing together is key, "birdmommy."

Married 25 years. Recognize that you’re both going to change over time, and enjoy that journey together.

3. Friendship is first, "missfittnc."

Being buddies. Changing interests and lifestyles together as we got older. When arguing, Never saying below belt or hurtful cutting arguments. ( Those comments that u can never take back and will sting forever. ) I'm his biggest fan and he is mine.

4. Praise be communication, "kiibiscuit."