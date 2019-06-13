14 people who married their high school sweetheart share the secret to long-lasting love. Butt stuff?

You have to give it up for high school sweethearts.
First love is always memorable, but it's especially brave when virtually every adult around you tells you to relax because it won't last. For the most part, high school flings fade fast when college and adulthood sets in. For the lucky few who found their soulmate as a teenager, though, it's a pretty cute story.
If you can make it through all of high school and even just your twenties dating only one person you deserve an award, but some people have strong and successful marriages with their first loves. How does it work? I have no idea. However, growing old with the person you used to sit next to in algebra class is a real life summer romance beach read.
So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "People who married their High School sweethearts and are still happily married today. What is your secret to the longevity of your relationship?" long-standing teen lovers were ready to share their tips for success.
1. Don't lie, "Pipewrecker."
Never hiding behind fake words. If we have a problem we talk about it.
2. Growing together is key, "birdmommy."
Married 25 years. Recognize that you’re both going to change over time, and enjoy that journey together.
3. Friendship is first, "missfittnc."
Being buddies. Changing interests and lifestyles together as we got older. When arguing, Never saying below belt or hurtful cutting arguments. ( Those comments that u can never take back and will sting forever. ) I'm his biggest fan and he is mine.
4. Praise be communication, "kiibiscuit."
Communication. Truly, this has probably been mentioned before, but you can't have a true, strong relationship without communication. If someone hurt your feelings, tell them. If they have a grievance with something you've done, listen to them. Take them seriously, don't just brush their concerns off because you don't agree with it.
Relationships are a lot of hard work. My husband and I've been together 18 years, and married 12 and it hasn't all been roses, we've gone through some horrible times where both of us have had nearly been to a breaking point. I think what helped us is when we both stopped trying to be right and proving the other wrong.
5. This is adorable, "Wtkemp."
Married to mine for over 10 years now. She makes me a better person and I make sure to tell her that. Being best friends helps, but marriage will always require some work. I don’t do everything I should for her, but I try to make a point to ask her about her day, talk things out (calmly. So sometimes that may mean stepping back for a second.), and pay attention to what she wants/needs and keep a list of things I catch. The last one is definitely not something I get right all the time, but being able to listen to your partner and do something to make their day/hour/minute is something that really makes people cherish each other.
Dumb example, wife was having a hard time with work and feeling a bit overwhelmed. So I snuck my wife’s phone and randomly set reminders that just say I love you and you’re amazing randomly throughout the month. I always know when she sees one bc I will get a random text that includes a “love you too” shortly after. 😁 Now I joke that if I die first she’s stuck being haunted by me in her cell.... my sense of humor may need work.
6. No phones at dinner! "MagDog65."
We have a date night three times a month. No phones or electronics.
It isn't 50/50. It's 100% always.
7. Feel your FEELS! "Tha_Cawdah."
Been with mine for 8 years now. Best thing is communicating. Early in the relationship I wouldn’t communicate my feelings, being as men with feelings were weak. This almost ruined it all together. I began opening up more over time and now I’ve gotten to the point where I’ll keep the conversation going when I feel my wife is holding back.
Now I don’t really hold back feelings, I speak my mind openly. I also share my feelings with my daughter because I want her to know as a young woman that having feelings are ok and she can always share with me what’s going on in her life. Hopefully by planting that seed early on we will have a good open father/daughter relationship in the future.
8. Yes, "adalab."
Married 25 years next year.
Dont expect them to change. Remember they are the only family you ever get to pick and you picked them, not some version of them you hope they could be.
Dont ever make them pick you over anything else (ok well let's pretend drugs, gambling, cheating etc arent an issue). Let them have their friends, hobbies, etc. It doesn't have to be all about you or always involve you.
Support them in public, argue in private.
Realize the romance/spark will fade, but it is replaced with something better.
Keep your relationship off social media.
Separate vacations are great!
9. Good luck, "J3R3MY_CR."
Been together 13 years since high school, married for 1 now ,never wanted to get married because I was always afraid it would change something, it has only rekindled our love for each other even more, it was truly the best day of my life. LOTS of ups and downs and a lot of growth to get to this point but if you can get through it...man, it's really amazing to look back at how we've gone from literally dumb kids at 17 to 30 year olds with a home and careers, we do anything and everything we want together and I'm excited every day about the future. We also dont have kids, maybe that's the secret? Will update in 5 years.
10. Be a team, "HoustonJack."
Even younger, we met in middle school. Next month, we'll have 40 years married. It doesn't seem that long at all, and we don't feel old, we're just us.
Separate tvs, toilets, and closests are all necessary.
We aren't jealous, I think that takes care of a lot of problems. We grew up together, and are interested in enough things together that we have lots to talk about. Our opposites match up well into strengths as a couple. We know when to let things slide, and when to complain. Marriage isn't 50/50, it's more 80/20, but it slides back and forth who is giving, and who is getting.
We do go to bed mad. I've planned his funeral in my head many times waiting to fall asleep. I'm sure he's dreamed of shoving me in a chipper shredder. But we talk it out. We're a team.
11. Remember to forgive! "hiphopanonymously."
Married my high school sweetheart a month after turning 17 and he was 19, we'll be married for 23 yrs on the 26th. We have 3 amazing kids (22M, 17M, & 14F). We have been through hell and back together.
We have loved each other and we have hated each other and I can honestly say that I have never loved him more than I do now. We are friends and lovers. We love spending time together and have developed such an amazing relationship. We have taken a childless vacation once a year for the past 10 years and that has helped us reconnect and just really enjoy each other.
So our secret is quality time together and a lot of forgiveness. Without the forgiveness we would have never made it.
12. Laughter is the secret, "argleblather."
My husband and I were engaged at 18, and this year marks half our lives spent together.
Honestly, I think it's that we're always on the same team. Big stuff is about what's best for our team. Little stuff is- what's going to make my teammate happy.
And we make each other laugh. I was struck by this when I was away from home for a week, how much and how hard we make each other laugh. Something about how our senses of humor click just makes us both get the giggles.
13. Damn ok "BinaryPeach."
Don’t be afraid to eat ass every once in a while.
14. Sounds simple enough, "JimBenningsHairDye."
Started dating in grade 11, may 2000. Got engaged in 2008, married in 2010, kids in 2012 and 2015. Basically there are three things.
1- accept that you are not the same person. You will have different interests. Trips alone are ok. Give each other space.
2- talk lots. Seems cliche but just get it all out there.
3- fuck lots. Self explanatory.