14 pregnant celebrities who utterly slayed at Halloween.

14 pregnant celebrities who utterly slayed at Halloween.
Bronwyn Isaac
Oct 30, 2018@4:17 PM
Advertising

1. Ginger Zee as a classic avocado.

2. Kourtney Kardashian as a pregnant cat.

View this post on Instagram

Trick or treat...And goodnight!

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

3. Jessica Simpson's mummy look.

4. Tori Spelling as a gumball machine.

5. Beyonce as an adorable pregnant bumble bee.

6. Heidi Klum as a brilliant piece of forbidden fruit.

Advertising

7.Hayden Panettiere as a bikini-clad leopard.

8. Liv Tyler with a literal bun in the oven.

View this post on Instagram

Halloween school dance. My favorite party!!!!!

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on

9. Khloe Kardashian as pregnant Khaleesi.

Advertising

10. Kim Kardashian as herself.

View this post on Instagram

I think I nailed the Kim K costume! 🕸👻🕷

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

11. Mollly Sims as a go go dancer.

12. Molly Sims as a pregnant Snow White ready for a second child.

Advertising

13. Gwen Stefani as a princess with a covert baby bump.

14. Jennifer Garner as a witch brewing something in the womb.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 