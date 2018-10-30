14 pregnant celebrities who utterly slayed at Halloween.

Advertising
1. Ginger Zee as a classic avocado.
2. Kourtney Kardashian as a pregnant cat.
3. Jessica Simpson's mummy look.
4. Tori Spelling as a gumball machine.
5. Beyonce as an adorable pregnant bumble bee.
6. Heidi Klum as a brilliant piece of forbidden fruit.
7.Hayden Panettiere as a bikini-clad leopard.
8. Liv Tyler with a literal bun in the oven.
9. Khloe Kardashian as pregnant Khaleesi.
10. Kim Kardashian as herself.
11. Mollly Sims as a go go dancer.
12. Molly Sims as a pregnant Snow White ready for a second child.
13. Gwen Stefani as a princess with a covert baby bump.
14. Jennifer Garner as a witch brewing something in the womb.
