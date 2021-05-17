14 Uber drivers share stories of the worst passenger ratings they've ever given.

A crew of loud, screaming friends blasting music, a drunk passenger vomiting all over your freshly-washed car, a backseat driver who insists they know a better route than Google Maps--working for Uber is a lot more than just driving around town...

Remember to tip your drivers generously, be respectful of their car, and remember that cab drivers are people and not robots with a steering wheel. If a driver gets you to your destination safely and efficiently, complaining in a 2-star rating about how they forced you to wear a seatbelt is cowardly nonsense that comes with bad karma. A typical weekend night on a holiday for an Uber driver is a juggling game of chaos, blacked out customers, disastrous traffic, and desperately trying to protect their rental car's interior from that precarious to-go mango margarita-soaked bachelorette party.

While most of the time the conversation is short and rides are fairly standard, every once in awhile a passenger is deadset on ruining a driver's night in just one seven mile trip. So, when a Reddit user asked Uber drivers, "What's the worst rating you've given? Why?" cab drivers were ready to share the haunting tales of their 1-star passengers.