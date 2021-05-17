Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
14 Uber drivers share stories of the worst passenger ratings they've ever given.

14 Uber drivers share stories of the worst passenger ratings they've ever given.

Kimberly Dinaro
May 17, 2021 | 6:54 PM
ADVERTISING

A crew of loud, screaming friends blasting music, a drunk passenger vomiting all over your freshly-washed car, a backseat driver who insists they know a better route than Google Maps--working for Uber is a lot more than just driving around town...

Remember to tip your drivers generously, be respectful of their car, and remember that cab drivers are people and not robots with a steering wheel. If a driver gets you to your destination safely and efficiently, complaining in a 2-star rating about how they forced you to wear a seatbelt is cowardly nonsense that comes with bad karma. A typical weekend night on a holiday for an Uber driver is a juggling game of chaos, blacked out customers, disastrous traffic, and desperately trying to protect their rental car's interior from that precarious to-go mango margarita-soaked bachelorette party.

While most of the time the conversation is short and rides are fairly standard, every once in awhile a passenger is deadset on ruining a driver's night in just one seven mile trip. So, when a Reddit user asked Uber drivers, "What's the worst rating you've given? Why?" cab drivers were ready to share the haunting tales of their 1-star passengers.

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content