14 window cleaners share the weirdest and most surprising things they’ve seen on the job.

There are few forms of people watching more relaxing and acessible than sitting by a window to spy on the world outside.

You can take in all of the people strolling with their babies, the dogs playing, and the chaotic couples fighting without leaving the comfort of your home.

Of course, the glassy exposure of windows go both ways, and while most street walkers might not be actively staring back inside, people who professionally wash windows get a front seat view of the innerworkings of people's homes and workplaces.

In a popular Reddit thread, window cleaners shared the weirdest thing they've seen.

My story comes from the other perspective, that of the window haver. I was living on the fifth floor and my bedroom window faced the wall of another building, so I had no qualms about having the curtains open whilst I strode around naked after a shower getting my clothes ready for the day.