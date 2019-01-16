14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown defended a TV stalker and people have opinions.

Advertising

Millie Bobby Brown, British teen angel of Netflix's "Stranger Things," has a controversial opinion on Penn Badgley's character in the new show, "You." In case you're not caught up on "You," Badgley of "Gossip Girl" fame plays a bookstore manager who obsessively stalks a graduate student. By every definition of the word, Badgley's character is creepy. Healthy relationships are not built on manipulative threats and 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown is clearly confused. In a moment of teen confidence that has since been deleted, she took to her instagram stories to spread the message that Badgley isn't creepy, he's simply in love. did she just say that stalking someone is okay..? pic.twitter.com/O8Dh2fOYnh — max 💍 (@arianavxnti) January 15, 2019 oh millie 🤦🏻‍♀️ — 𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕟💍 (@breathincult) January 15, 2019 pic.twitter.com/td1UV7xMtL — luna🖤 #87 (@hfkaureum_) January 15, 2019 is she okay — mari ✨💍 223 (@realfriendssxo) January 16, 2019

Before anyone dares to attack Millie, let's remember she's 14. It doesn't help that Badgley is an attractive man and if you're a teenager who has yet to experience a mature romantic relationship, it's very easy to confuse the line between obsession and love. Being obsessed is the most romantic feeling to teenagers because they're dramatic, hormone-infused crazy people. "Romeo and Juliet" isn't the most famous play because it's about two chill teens who have a fun fling against their parents' wishes. They straight up go ahead and die for that fling because they're 16, and that's how batsh*t obsessive first love feels. To help Millie's case, here's some examples of people I found romantic at 14-years-old:

1. Gerard Butler in the 2004 version of "The Phantom of the Opera." He kidnaps a young woman with a beautiful singing voice, traps her in a candlelit cave basement that's only accessible by sewer canoe, and nearly murders the love of her life. The Phantom is a masked stalker and their relationship is not in any way true love. 2. Johnny Depp in the 2003 "Pirates of the Caribbean."

I honestly fully forget what happened in this movie, but Johnny Depp is a pirate with eyeliner so I'm sure he would qualify as creepy. 3. Johnny Depp in the 2007 version of "Sweeney Todd." This one is pretty obvious. It's about an actual demon barber who cuts the throats of innocent customers in an attempt to get revenge on a man who sent him to prison and stole his wife. He's a full blown murderer and I was INTO IT because the brains of teenagers aren't fully developed. Note: this movie also features Depp in eyeliner.

4. Virtually every character in the 2005 version of "Rent." Nobody in this movie is a stable person to look up to, except maybe Taye Diggs. They're all reckless, obsessive and selfish in the name of their "art," and there's honestly nothing creepier than that. At 14, though, I would've passionately defended "RENT" on every internet platform available (RIP, MySpace). Luckily, the internet isn't being too cruel to her:

she’s 14 what do you expect 😭😭 — 𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚢𝚗| 𝟷𝟺𝟹💍 (@notearstarynn) January 15, 2019 “don’t judge me on my (completely wrong, too young to know what actual HEALTHY love looks like because the media glorifies abusive relationships) opinion “ — meeka 💍 (@meeka_moonlight) January 15, 2019 She's too young to understand what real love is sorry she dated someone that sang about a sweatshirt being a big deal for a girl to get in a relationship 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jasmine (@jasminemariec18) January 15, 2019 Millie, one day when you're all grown up, you'll look back on this opinion and laugh. Most of us don't have to grow up in the public eye, but if we did, we all would have controversial teenage thoughts that would later make us shudder. Now, go fight with your parents over how long you can stay at the mall or whatever it is teens do these days.

