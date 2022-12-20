15 people share behaviors their friends don't realize 'scream insecurity.'

The catch-22 of insecurities is that the more you try to cover them up, the more glaringly obvious they become.

Ironically, one of the most confident thing a person can do is be vulnerable enough to admit their areas of insecurity, rather than overcompensating.

Everyone, no matter how "together" they may seem from the outside, has triggers that make them feel small or unsure. It's just that some express them in more overt or self-destructive ways.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared behaviors or actions that scream insecurity that many people don't realize.

1. From timbuckley01:

When you achieve something or improve your life in any way, and their first instinct is to tease or make fun of you, it actually screams instant jealousy.