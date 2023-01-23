15 people share their best travel tip that most people don't know.

Traveling, like any activity, can be finessed in a skillful way.

While it might sound as simple as buying a ticket and getting on-board, those who have traveled regularly know there are lots of tips and tricks to save money, time, and be able to afford the energy and effort needed to see the world.

So whether you're already traveled and looking to do more, or you're daydreaming of your first big trip, it never hurts to have more knowledge at your fingertips.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the best travel tips not enough people know.

Try searching for flights in an air company’s original language. I once saved $700 booking tickets in Peru by using Spanish rather than English.

2. From ThegatiX:

Roll everything, fold nothing.

3. From dannyr: