15 children of 'Karens' share the most embarrassing thing their parent did.

We all know the term "Karen" by now.
It doesn't refer to a nice lady named Karen, but rather, a specific strain of person (usually white) who yells at waitstaff, hurls racist slurs, and generally makes scenes in public borne out of entitlement.
If you search "Karen" on any social media platform you'll be bombarded with videos of Karens throwing adult tantrums in public, ruining people's day, and even physically endangering others.
For every person who fits the stereotype of "Karen," there's a spouse, sibling, or child of theirs that has witnessed this behavior throughout their life.
My dad once got into a screaming match with someone because of the express check-in lane at an airport, he couldn’t use it but insisted he could. He then started screaming at me because I told him I don’t think he can use it.