15 divided reactions to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being awarded TIME's 2020 Person of the Year.

On Thursday night it was announced that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been award the TIME's Person of the Year award for 2020. Since 1927, TIME has been picking the year's most influential person.

Last year, the award went to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, and this year the nominees were Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and The Movement on Racial Justice.

Each year, regardless of who wins, there are a slew of vastly different reactions, and with Biden competing with Fauci and the healthcare workers, the protests for racial justice, and Trump, the reactions to this win are even more divided than ever.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

Here are just a handful of the reactions to Biden and Harris winning TIME's Person of the Year award, ranging from angry to celebratory.