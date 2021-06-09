15 former child actors and crew from horror movies share what it was like on-set.

Have you ever watched a horror movie with a small child in it and wondered about that kid's wellbeing? If a movie is traumatizing enough to send shivers down the backs of adults watching it on a screen, then it's reasonable to speculate it wasn't the most pleasant experience for a child with a developing brain.

Luckily, many experienced sets have boundaries and precautions when shooting scenes with kids, so a child actor is likely to feel like they're in a movie with different than what viewers take in. Still, not all sets are the same, and for children who see the end-product of their work, it can be a mixed bag.

In a popular Reddit thread, adults who acted in horror movies as children shared what the experience was like, and if it effected them psychologically.

1. From plaidtaco: