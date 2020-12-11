15 of the funniest and most awkward Tinder exchanges of 2020.

The year 2020 has changed our lives in every conceivable way, from work to socializing to politics, but there's one thing that remains consistent: messaging people on Tinder is awkward as hell.

While the health restrictions of the pandemic have presented even more obstacles for single people trying to date, the funny, flirty, and sometimes disastrous nature of Tinder messages has remained just as unhinged.

If you need a laugh, or to feel less alone in your dating struggles, here are 15 of the funniest Tinder exchanges from 2020.

1.

Kachow from Tinder

2.