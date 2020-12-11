15 funny reactions to Trump tweeting: 'I just want to stop the world from killing itself!'

Trump may have been voted out of office, but that hasn't stopped him from logging onto Twitter to melt down during his final month in the White House.

While it's not new for him to post emotionally charged tweets, his Friday morning meltdown echoed the emotional tone of a teenager who just got rejected for the jr. high dance, or every emo lyricist when they've run out of inspiration.

It may have been inspired by Trump losing to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for TIME's Person of the Year award (which was officially announced last night), or he could have been triggered by America's rapidly waning status globally, whatever it was, Trump decided to tweet this melancholic sentence.

I just want to stop the world from killing itself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Once this tweet hit the internet, it was immediately quote tweeted into oblivion, and rapidly achieved meme status. Here are a handful of the responses.