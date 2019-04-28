15 tweets to send your fellow ‘Game of Thrones’ fans as you all prepare for tonight’s episode.

Well fam, the time has come. Winter is officially here. As any avid Game of Thrones fan knows, today is a very important and complicated day, emotionally speaking. We're all on the edge of our seats, waiting to see who will die in the battle of Winterfell tonight, but at the same time we aren't prepared to say good bye to our fallen heroes. How does this show manage to give us everything and simultaneously take it all away?
Game of Thrones has never been one to shy away from killing off beloved characters, and tonight will undoubtedly be no different. From the show that brought you, "lol we killed off our main character in season one," Thrones will now be giving us, "lol everyone you love is dead." Heartbreak and screaming at our televisions is immanent. Truth be told, I'm not sure that all of the wine in Westeros could properly soothe me after tonight's episode.
Live footage of me watching the battle of Winterfell.
The good new is that no matter what happens, we will still have the internet, where we can all congregate and tweet about our feelings. And no matter how many of our favorite characters die, they will live on in our hearts and in our memes. In honors of this sentiment, here are fifteen memes to prepare you for tonight. Godspeed.
