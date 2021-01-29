15 lawyers and witnesses share the dumbest ways someone ruined their case in court.

On top of possessing a thorough knowledge of the law and its workings, lawyers also learn the art of when to speak and when to shut up.

More precisely, lawyers are trained in how to manipulate language and information to their benefit. Clients, however, are often not as practiced at holding their tongue, and this can kill a case in court in a matter of minutes.

In a popular Reddit thread, lawyers and witnesses shared the dumbest ways someone ruined their case in court, and it's truly incredible the ways humans self-sabotage.

1. From Bluellan:

"He's been cheating on me! I found underwear that wasn't mine in his car." "Hold on! There was no underwear!" "Yes, there was! And it was plus sized. As you can see, I'm not a plus sized lady." "First of all, they weren't plus sized and second-"