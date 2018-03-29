15 Loopholes Just Dying to Be Exploited and the Evil Geniuses Who Discovered Them.

It’s not always the case that rules are meant to be broken (thought sometimes it is), but it is often the case that if you’re smart enough to figure a way around the rules, you should totally do it. Just do it.
Cause while rules may be there for a reason, the satisfaction that comes with thwarting the system is just too much to pass up. We’ve all been there, and it’s the best goddam rush this side of skydiving! (I assume. I’ve never been skydiving, I’m much too chicken.) Just ask these AskReddit users:
1. I’d get paid to do that.
I work in a typical office building, but today I saw something interesting. My coworker #11 has been leaving around lunch time to go to the gym. Except I had to get something out of my car and I saw her (in her workout clothes) eating out of a tub of fried chicken. I didn’t say anything but she walked back in 15 minutes later saying how sore she would be tomorrow. She “works out” everyday. My boss has a policy that if you’re going to work out you don’t have to clock out, which means my coworker essentially gets paid to eat fried chicken in a jogging suit in her mini van.
As annoyed as I am, I’m also slightly impressed that she thought of this.
2. How do arcade tokens even work?
Back in high school I would buy massive quantities of arcade tokens from the manufacturers off of ebay. I was getting about $10 worth of tokens for each $1 spent.
I was there one afternoon when some kid went up to the counter and pointed out that the token machine was giving out tokens from some other arcade. The owner was more than upset and I knew it was time to find a new arcade.
3. That’s just invasive…
My boss will often check the “Date Modified” on certain files on our server to see if I have updated of even opened a certain file recently. So, I have installed a changer utility that allows me to modify the “Date Modified” on any file. This comes in most handy when my boss wants to give me weekend assignments. I just come in on Monday Morning and change the “Date Modified” to Saturday night and he thinks I was actually doing something for work on Saturday night! I’ve actually received a lot of kudos for this. I don’t feel bad though, because my boss is a huge jerk.
4. Thomas for the win!
My wife and I were at a super fancy restaurant in NYC. Reservations not allowed, expect to wait. We get there and are told we would be waiting about 2 hours. No problem we planned on this. Some guy right after us shook the reservation guys hand handing him $200. Next thing I know I hear “Table for 2 for Thomas.” Thomas being my name and I asked for a table of 2 I say that is me. They sit us and we order drinks and apps. 5 minutes later they say we are the wrong Thomas but we could stay since we had already ordered.
Guess who was the right Thomas? The guy who paid $200 to skip the line.
5. Gotta do what you gotta do
When I was in college, I had this meal plan where the school essentially took my “actual money” and turned it into “campus dollars” that could only be spent at school dining halls and cafes. I didn’t mind so much until the end of the semester, when I was informed that any unspent “campus dollars” would “go away.” I had more than a hundred bucks left, and only a day to spend them. Here’s what I did:
I went to the nicest campus restaurant — the one where you’re supposed to take your parents when they come to visit. Basically, a real restaurant with waitstaff, that also happened to take “campus dollars”. I got the most expensive thing on the menu, and then called the waiter over. I asked him if I could tip him in “campus dollars,” and he said yes. I asked him if he would have immediate access to those “campus dollars,” in the form of “actual money,” and he said yes.
So I made him a deal. I gave him a monster tip, and he gave me half of it back in “actual money.” Many years later, I am still proud of this. I made a server’s day, screwed the Man, and got my money back.
6. I’m definitely gonna do this
I was flying last month, and the plane I was on had Wi-Fi. There was a free 15-minute trial, and then you could purchase a chunk of time. I just kept deleting the cookies on my phone, refreshing, and logging back in. I stayed online for over an hour for free.
7. …For real?
I knew someone who would hold 1 religious ceremony in his house every year so that it could be considered a place of worship and he didn’t have to pay taxes.
8. Like a boss!
Whenever people come to the pool where I lifeguard and have guests with them, I always ask them if they live more than 50 miles away (our policy is guests from more than 50 miles away don’t pay guest fees). If they say no I give them the look and ask them again. They usually say yes after that.
Saving customers two dollars like a boss.
9. Is this a hack or just lazy?
I get paid by my work even though I am on reddit for 5-6 hours per day.
10. Using their own punishment against them, very clever
The college I commuted to didn’t have enough parking for the commuters but roughly 10 times what it needed for the residents. One day I was forced to park in the resident parking and got a ticket.
Every day I had to park there I’d slip the ticket under my windshield wiper and walk on into class. The cars around me would get tickets but they’d just leave the old one on my windshield figuring they already got me.
Never even paid it. Worcester State did a horrible job of enforcing parking fines 10 years ago.
11. Whoa, big saver
I bring all my rechargeable items (shaver, cell phone, lap top, etc.) to work and plug them in there. I figure I must have saved at least $1-$2 last year in electricity.
12. Technically correct–the best kind of correct!
I can afford college thanks to bigotry. I have two moms, and thanks to the law, my non-birth mom is technically not my legal parent, so when I applied for the FAFSA, I could legally say that I was raised by a single mother who works part-time.
Financial aid’s even sweeter when it feels like you’re getting revenge for living with people’s crap.
13. Boom, indeed.
At the arcade if you pull the ticket out real slow and careful you can get an extra one. Boom!
14. Old ladies can do pretty much anything
Old lady (80’s) at my college book store, walked in the back with a bag, placed 2 books in her bag, and then I watched walk to the front as she sold them back to the book store. I wanted to say something… but was too impressed.
15. I’d sleep fine, too
I used to work in a camera store that sold warranties. No matter how the camera broke, they would fix it or replace it under the warranty.
The only problem was that the store would ship off the camera to be repaired, sometimes for months, up to five times before replacing it.
So, let’s say your battery cover breaks off. You ship it off and six weeks later it’s back. But, it’s really a brand defect, so, the cover pops off again. They won’t replace the whole piece or give you another camera. You’re out the camera for months while it’s being fixed. They keep selling the defective camera and the warranties.
I got tired of screwing over customers. I thought it was dishonest.
I read the contract myself and found an interesting clause. If the camera was so physically damaged that it was obvious it couldn’t be fixed, we could take a picture of it and send that instead. The person immediately got a new camera.
When people would come in with a camera with a defect I’d seen 100 times, I’d ask if they just wanted a new one (the next model up, without the defect). They’d say yes and I’d tell them to take it out into the parking lot and run over it with their car. I’d pile the pieces on the counter, take a picture and give them their new, non-defective camera.
I slept fine.
This article was first published by our partners at Did You Know?