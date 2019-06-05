15 marriage counselors share the most common couples mistakes. Looks like 'repair attempts' are key.

Getting married, or being in any kind of long-term relationship requires a lot of humility, patience and intentional change in order to keep the flames alive while providing each other with practical support. Even the most loving of couples who make complete sense on paper are bound to face road blocks during the course of a partnership.
One of the healthiest ways to navigate the struggles of a relationship is by consulting with a counselor who can give an outside, professional perspective on your misunderstandings. Obviously, friends can be a great source of support, but when it comes to healing relationship problems, friends are often too biased or close to the situation to give clear advice.
In a recent Reddit thread, marriage counselors shared the most common mistakes couples make, and it's a great source of insight for us all.
1. fairiefire broke down the essentials.
"Expecting one person to be everything for them. You need friends, coworkers, a support system, and hobbies. Keeping secrets or lies.
Failure to communicate effectively - this can be taught."
2. mrmrmrj learned a few key tips from their sessions.
"I went to 5 sessions with my wife during a tough period. The best things we learned from that is
-
never lash the other with past misbehaviors when trying to resolve a current issue. We have been married 17 years so there is limitless crap we can pull out of our history together to highlight past wrongs and that just derails what could be a quick resolution."
-
when one half says "I am not happy about X", do not respond with "ok but I am unhappy with Y." Fix X. Get settled. Then bring up Y if you still need to.
3. cplkm says it's all about listening.
"Not listening, most people listen to respond and don't listen to hear. This is what I spend the most time teaching couples how to do!"
4. rkauld27 knows that being present is key.
"Be present. You dont have to prove you're listening if in fact you are listening. Dont repeat yourself its condescending. Avoid all of the small details, (they are not necessary get to the point.) Dont listen to reply listen to understand. Set your ego aside. We are all human, thoughts will come into your head. Let them flow through just as easy. It is difficult work to really listen and communicate well. I listen to podcasts on YouTube. Just search what your after. "Art of communicating" " how to listen better to your partner " "being present in conversation" hope this helps"
5. natgoeshome has a few tricks up their sleeves.
"Keeping score. A partnership is a team, not a competition. Whether a person keeps score of everything they have done, or everything their partner has done, it is a death knell for the relationship. This is one of the most common causes of resentment in a relationship, and you see it often when people use absolute terms to describe themselves or their partners (I.e: I always..., she never...). Remembering that each person has his/her own needs, abilities, skills, and boundaries is essential to a healthy couple."
"Expecting that because your significant other knows you better than others and is around you most, that they are aware of all of your thoughts and feelings. Your partner is not psychic, and no matter how often they are around you or how well they know you, they cannot pick up on every nuance to determine how you are feeling and how they should respond. That is called emotional babysitting, and it cascades into a host of problems and unnecessary hurt."
6. maxpowerphd has a list of bullet points.
"I have provided couples counseling at different points in my career. Some of the common mistakes I will often see are:
-
Expecting partners to be able to read their mind and anticipate needs and wants"
-
Goes with the first one, lack of communication/comfort with discussing difficult topics. Or one partner being uncomfortable with discussion a topic which leaves both partners feeling frustrated or dissatisfied
-
Blaming their partner for all issues in the relationship and not taking ownership of their own role in dysfunction/issues
-
Not expressing gratitude towards your partner on a regular basis. Experiences and expressions of gratitude can have a really positive effect on psychological well being as well as relational strength.
-
"Not giving intimacy in their relationship enough attention. This includes but is not limited to sex. Many relationships start with the "hot and heavy" phase where intimacy can come naturally. As this phase diminishes many couples do not spend the time and energy to consider how to maintain a healthy level of intimacy now that it doesn't just come naturally."
"I hadn't expected such a big response to my comment and appreciate the sharing and questions people have made. Without knowing and working with a person/couple it is difficult and potentially inappropriate for me to try to give direct/specific suggestions. I don't want to make a suggestion and then not be available to help you put those ideas into action as that would be irresponsible on my part. I would encourage you to communicate with your partner and seek out a professional (either individually or as a couple) that can help you more directly make efforts to improve your relationship."
"Also, please keep in mind that every relationship is a partnership. Very rarely have I seen these type of issues in relationships be all the fault of just one person. For instance, it's not "only women" that engage in the mind reading mistake despite the stereotypes that people want to perpetuate. This mistake occurs regardless of gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, etc. These issues are usually dynamic and complicated in nature and are a result of cognitive/emotional/behavioral/interpersonal patterns of each partner interacting with each other."
"If you feel these issues are all your partners fault I would encourage maybe trying out individual counseling to talk about how you feel and learn more about how your cognitive/emotional/behavioral/interpersonal patterns may influence your experience in your relationship."
"EDIT 2: Also, express gratitude! Not just in your relationship, but in your life! It can have such a positive impact on how someone experiences their day. It doesn't have to be anything big either, be grateful that your coffee was good or traffic was lighter than normal or how your partner gives the best hugs or it's a nice day outside, etc. Find something you are grateful for and take time to appreciate it!"
7. Mfcramps knows that intimacy is more than sex.
"My husband and I deal with a lot of stress and illness. We're frequently not up for sex. However, we maintain the intimacy through finding excuses to touch each other."
"I frequently pause by his desk at home to stroke his shoulder gently and kiss his cheek. He slips into my office to do the same. If we pass each other in the kitchen, we frequently stop to hug and kiss. While shopping, we frequently hold hands. Easily a half dozen times a day, we're communicating through touch that we enjoy each other. We also text each other sweet nothings at work, and it's not unusual for us to snuggle at bedtime.
Intimacy is so much more than sex."
8. findingmytune327 has compiled some helpful research.
"Currently a student in a Clinical Psychology Doctorate Program, focusing in Marriage and Family."
"If you aren't already familiar with it, I would recommend taking a look at John Gottman's work on romantic relationships. He is one of the best known researchers on this topic. Perhaps his most famous work is The Four Horsemen - in a 30 minute interview, Gottman was able to accurately predict which couples would divorce based on their interactions with each other, particularly when those interactions included:"
"Criticism
-
Contempt
-
Defensiveness
-
Stonewalling"
"Research from the Gottman institute has expanded on this to provide a pretty comprehensive list of factors that lead to couple conflict and divorce. Gottman also addresses solutions to these issues, which primarily exist within his form of couples therapy."
"Take this all with a grain of salt. This is one perspective on relationships, but it tends to be a pretty robust and well-researched one (and it happens to be the one I'm the most familiar with)."
"My personal understanding on the issue is that problems arise from a lack of humility and the challenge of getting out of deeply engrained patterns/cycles of conflict (which generally requires both partners to accept fault and extend grace)."
9. WhyAreYouUpsideDown has seen how defensiveness can destroy a relationship.
"Therapist here, have served couples.
Number one problem I see is overactive threat response creating anger and rigidity. People don’t stop to turn down their defense mode, and lose sight of love because all their energy is going towards being right or controlling the outcome. Of course that control comes from a place of fear, but fear and vulnerability feels too dangerous, so it typically gets expressed as anger, frustration, or rigidity."
"Surrender to not having control, accept what’s in front of you, and cultivate compassion. Please. Because y’all rigid couples who just can’t prioritize empathizing with each other over your fear response are driving me nuts! :)"
"Edit: just adding a smiley face, and that this is the most COMMON case I see, not the only. There are lots of folks who won’t fit this pattern.
10. WholeMilkStandard knows that sex and money are the ultimate deal breakers (or makers.)
"Divorce lawyer here. Talk. About. Money. Talk. About. Sex."
"If you're marrying someone with a shitty credit score, you should know how and why they ended up with it, lest you find yourself in their shoes very quickly. A credit score can cost thousands and take Y E A R S to rebuild. Know if they have any tax liens or liability. Are they paying child support and do they have any kind of garnishment? Who is going to be responsible for managing the finances? How many credit cards does the other person have and what are their balances? I've seen money kill a lot of marriages."
"Another one a lot of people don't think of is actually talking about sex, not just having it. Do you enjoy the sex you have? Would you like to have more of it? Less? Would you like to se it change? Do you or the other person have any weird kinks? Just have the talk. Different sexual wavelengths can be difficult to reconcile."
11. KaptainKompost broke down what repair attempts are.
"Wife has degree in marriage and family counseling. One of the bigger factors in a successful marriage are couples responding to “repair attempts” during arguments/conflict. Rescue attempts are often little jokes or olive branches to help overcome issues and arguments."
"Edit: people keep asking for an example. My wife didn’t buy movie tickets in advance for date night this last Sunday and it was sold out. It sucked! She laughed and sheepishly said, “we’ll, at least we get to spend more time together staring longingly into each other’s eyes!” That was her rescue attempt. It works two ways though, I also have to respond positively to it... which I did. We did a lot of staring longingly into each other’s eyes last Sunday."
"Edit 2: I thanked my wife for the fake internet points and told her why. Her response, “that’s funny because you’re not even responsive to rescue attempts, idiot!” I can’t stop laughing.
Edit 3: I’m a putz and my wife is the counselor. They’re called repair attempts not rescue attempts."
12. thudly knows you gotta stay on the same team.
"As soon as couple stops being on the same team, fighting all the bullshit of life together, things fall apart. Get on the same team. Get behind each other's goals. If you're not on the same team, you're just going to wind up annoying the fuck out of each other. All that bullshit of life is going to be beating you down and your life partner is just going to be part of it instead of a refuge."
13. McCl3lland says defensiveness is the worst.
"When your significant other brings something to your attention, that they need/want, don't react harshly if it's something they've refused to bring up sooner. Getting loud or defensive "Why didn't you bring this up sooner!" will make them shy away from bringing things up again due to negative reinforcement/backlash."
"This is especially true if they've been victims of any kind of abusive relationships.
Source: Literally killed my marriage because I was an idiot and didn't respond in an open, non-positive way."
14. molten_dragon has seen how planning a wedding for a wedding's sake can be a downfall.
"Getting married because they wanted a wedding, not because they wanted to be married."
15. Negromancers says its all about thinking of yourself as a loving unit (without enmeshment).
"One of the most toxic things I have found in doing marriage counseling is when couples think of themselves as individuals who happen to be together and not as a couple. (Not that I’m advocating enmeshment.) That’s not really marriage. That’s having a roommate, or perhaps less than that even."
"Marriage is a union of two people. That’s what the unity candle and sand and knots are all about. There is a bringing together of two lives that is inseparable."
"If either member still conceptualizes themself as a solely autonomous individual whose actions and dispositions impact only themselves, things will go bad eventually."
"They go bad because it results in a person caring more for themselves than their spouse. This is seen where couples spend money behind each other’s backs because “it’s my money, why does it matter?” When couples keep secrets from each other, which inevitably results in pain. This is seen when couples don’t stop to consider their spouse’s thoughts, feelings, desires, dreams, abilities, and strengths alongside their weaknesses."
"The remedy to this is behaving as a unit in small ways and in large. If you’re getting something from the fridge, see if your spouse wants something. It even helps in arguments; no longer is it spouse against spouse but it’s the married couple against the issue causing stress to the unit."
"When one person considers a course of action, their thoughts ought to be about how it impacts the unit. Tl;dr “and the two shall become one flesh so they are no longer two but one.”