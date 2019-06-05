15 marriage counselors share the most common couples mistakes. Looks like 'repair attempts' are key.

Getting married, or being in any kind of long-term relationship requires a lot of humility, patience and intentional change in order to keep the flames alive while providing each other with practical support. Even the most loving of couples who make complete sense on paper are bound to face road blocks during the course of a partnership.

One of the healthiest ways to navigate the struggles of a relationship is by consulting with a counselor who can give an outside, professional perspective on your misunderstandings. Obviously, friends can be a great source of support, but when it comes to healing relationship problems, friends are often too biased or close to the situation to give clear advice.

In a recent Reddit thread, marriage counselors shared the most common mistakes couples make, and it's a great source of insight for us all.

1. fairiefire broke down the essentials.

"Expecting one person to be everything for them. You need friends, coworkers, a support system, and hobbies. Keeping secrets or lies. Failure to communicate effectively - this can be taught."

2. mrmrmrj learned a few key tips from their sessions.