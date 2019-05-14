15 dudes share the dumbest sh*t they ever did to get laid. Chugging pickle juice isn't cute.

6. Spellslayer

I met a girl and fell head-over-heels for her. She lived in another state, nevertheless, we started a long distance relationship. Coincidentally, she had just lost her job, so I sent her money every week. (Almost my entire check) and I drove out to see her every chance I got. That autumn I found out she had a boyfriend and was just using me to pay her rent. I was at work when I found out and just… left. I had to confront her about deceiving me. I drove 3 hours to her house and by the time I got there, I knew it didn’t matter. She wasn’t the person I thought she was. I gave her everything I had for nothing in return. Instead of being mad or saying something that would ‘win her back’ I told her that she a horrible person for lying to me; That I hope someday someone hurts her as much as she did me. The next day I went back to my job to see if I could get my last paycheck. My boss took me into his office and laid into me about being irresponsible and failing the company… While I was sitting there, I could barely hear him as all I could think about was how stupid I was and suddenly, I started crying. I mean torrents of tears, ugly cry. I must have bawled for a good ten minutes. My boss stopped berating me and silently waited for me to get control of myself. Then, in a very sympathetic tone, he told me “It’s ok. I was in love like that once. We all do stupid things in the name of love. Try to learn from this. It may seem like the world is ending but it’s not. You’ll be ok.” Then he sent me back to work stating that we never have to talk about it again. (He was a good boss and a great guy.)