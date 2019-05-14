15 dudes share the dumbest sh*t they ever did to get laid. Chugging pickle juice isn't cute.

Ah, the things we do for love! As the old saying goes, love makes you do crazy things. And what whoever came up with that saying (my mom?) meant is that love makes you do stupid things. And this goes for crushes as well. When trying to impress someone we're interested in, we often revert to the dumbest of ideas because we're blinded by our desperation. Who among us hasn't done something idiotic in an attempt to court a crush?
While women have experience their fair share of making foolish decisions for a partner, we're here today to focus on the men who have done the same. A Reddit user (pm_me_your_choker) asked the men of Reddit, "Guy’s who did something stupid for a girl, what did you do?" And damn, did they deliver. Here are fifteen of our top picks.
1. illpicklater
I let another kid punch me in the face, it worked.
2. genesluder
wrote a fucking poem in a word document and emailed her
She crashed her bike going down a paved road so I did the same to impress her (or to make her feel better, I really dont know my reasoning). She landed in the ditch. I did not.
4. shady7899
Enrolled in the same Uni, she stopped talking to me 2 weeks later. :(
5. Ppudds
Not me but back in middle school a friend of mine made a graffito on the wall of a girl's house in the middle of night, saying he loved her. He misspelled her name.
6. Spellslayer
I met a girl and fell head-over-heels for her. She lived in another state, nevertheless, we started a long distance relationship. Coincidentally, she had just lost her job, so I sent her money every week. (Almost my entire check) and I drove out to see her every chance I got. That autumn I found out she had a boyfriend and was just using me to pay her rent. I was at work when I found out and just… left. I had to confront her about deceiving me. I drove 3 hours to her house and by the time I got there, I knew it didn’t matter. She wasn’t the person I thought she was. I gave her everything I had for nothing in return. Instead of being mad or saying something that would ‘win her back’ I told her that she a horrible person for lying to me; That I hope someday someone hurts her as much as she did me. The next day I went back to my job to see if I could get my last paycheck. My boss took me into his office and laid into me about being irresponsible and failing the company… While I was sitting there, I could barely hear him as all I could think about was how stupid I was and suddenly, I started crying. I mean torrents of tears, ugly cry. I must have bawled for a good ten minutes. My boss stopped berating me and silently waited for me to get control of myself. Then, in a very sympathetic tone, he told me “It’s ok. I was in love like that once. We all do stupid things in the name of love. Try to learn from this. It may seem like the world is ending but it’s not. You’ll be ok.” Then he sent me back to work stating that we never have to talk about it again. (He was a good boss and a great guy.)
Getting up from the bleachers to play PE dodgeball, i tried to pull my sweat pants off while yelling “LET’S DO THIS!”
Ended up yanking off everything, boxers and all.
In elementary school when I walked by this girl I liked I would pretend to chew gum and crack my knuckles cause I thought I’d look “cool.”
9. MemeDeli
I drank a jar of pickle juice as a dare. 5 minutes later I was covered in pickled vomit.
10. lard_on_a_plate
I once pretended to be drunk and I flirted with her best friend to try and make her jealous and then because of that she said that I wasn’t who she thought I was and she stopped liking me. I wanted to make her think I was cool but instead I made her think I was an ass.
11. laterdude
I took her to a Chick-Fil-A rally to protest their anti-LGBTQIA+ policies. Unfortunately it was a windy afternoon and when I opened my passenger door to let her back inside my car, the breeze caught a Chick Fil-A wrapper that had been hidden under my seat. Foiled by my love of their chicken yet again!
12. SPD41485
Jumped over a fire pit and ruined my right knee, doctors were amazed I ever managed to walk let alone have full use
13. xPhilemonx
Back in elementary school a girl asked me to be her bodyguard. I said yes and got beat up the next break by 5 Boys.
14. Captain-butters
This girl I really likes ages ago didn't really know who I was. I gave her a Wii for her birthday and it was probably the creepiest thing ever to her. I thought it was a sure fire way to win her heart, get married and all that Disney crap.
15 year old me was stoooooopid.
15. Toddpole
In high school this girl who I was close friends with (but also had a not so secret crush on) told me once how she really loved those HUGE 7 foot tall teddy bears, so I told her one day I'd buy her one and she laughed, writing it off as a joke.
Fast forward like 3 years later when we're going to the same local college and reconnected after slowly drifting apart after high school. She tells me one day that she's sick so I do the only logical thing. Drive to Costco after class, drop 200 bucks on that huge teddy bear, stuff it into the backseat of my tiny Honda Civic, drive incredibly dangerously since the bear is taking up my entire rear window, then show up at her front door. She says it feels too weird and romantic given our past (me having that not so secret crush back in high school and her having to tell me multiple times that we're better off as friends) so I do the whole drive back and return the bear.