15 men share things some women do that baffle them.

Gender is just one of many factors that influence someone's habits and personality.

How you're raised, where you live, and the interests you hold will define you more than gender. However, we live in a gendered society, which means people are heavily socialized according to gender.

When generalizations are made about gender, they often refer to behavioral trends due to socialization. These trends don't mean men are innately one way or women are innately another way across the board.

That said, men on a popular Reddit thread shared things some women do that baffle them, and it's fascinating to observe.

1. From theliljwcptdeux:

Talk like we’re sitting in a library and then get mad when I couldn’t hear what you said.

2. From SuvenPan:

How many hair strands they lose per day. It's a lot.

3. From Hayabusa71: