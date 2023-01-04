15 non-Americans share the most shocking thing they saw when visiting the U.S.

Culture shock is a complicated experience on its own.
But experiencing culture shock while witnessing something shocking regardless of culture, is a whole different bag.
I woke up early on vacation in Florida and the sidewalk outside my hotel was absolutely covered in lizards and it was amazing.
I'm Vietnamese and when I moved to the US, cars outnumber motorcycles so it was like going to the future. The less shocking was seeing white and black people because I have never seen other races before.
Went to a Wal-mart in Maine that was so huge the ceiling met the floor at a horizon. Also they sold liquor there on the cheap.
Peruvian here. The first thing my mother and I said was "Wow, everything is so quiet."