15 non-Americans share the most shocking thing they saw when visiting the U.S.

Culture shock is a complicated experience on its own.

But experiencing culture shock while witnessing something shocking regardless of culture, is a whole different bag.

In a popular Reddit thread, non-Americans shared the most shocking thing they witnessed in the U.S., and the answers range from small culture shocks to inarguably weird experiences.

1. From SnakePeele:

I woke up early on vacation in Florida and the sidewalk outside my hotel was absolutely covered in lizards and it was amazing.

I'm Vietnamese and when I moved to the US, cars outnumber motorcycles so it was like going to the future. The less shocking was seeing white and black people because I have never seen other races before.

3. From runtheplank:

Went to a Wal-mart in Maine that was so huge the ceiling met the floor at a horizon. Also they sold liquor there on the cheap.

4. From LCNegrini: