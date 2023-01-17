15 parents who regret having kids share why.

Having kids can be one of the most life-changing and fulfilling experiences a person can have.

But it can also be a really, really tough responsibility that doesn't pan out in the ways you hope, and involves a lot of isolation and questioning of your life choices.

In the time of the internet, where there are (relatively) safe places to share life regrets anonymously, more regretful parents are opening up about why they wish they'd gone down another path in life.

In one popular Reddit thread, regretful parents shared the exact reasons the experience hasn't been for them, and the complicated feelings that go along with that.

1. From camelican:

I wasn't ready to stop being selfish. I'm only two years in so it's still the intense stage, but parenting so far has just been relentlessly exhausting.

I feel like having a kid closed off a lot of possibilities for me, definitely killed any semblance of spontaneity in my life.

2. From Lejundary: