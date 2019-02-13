15 parents share the most embarrassing things their toddlers ever said in public. Hide yo kids.

Kids are adorable, innocent beacons of the hope for the future. Sometimes, though, they're ticking time bombs for embarrassing moments.
Sometimes it's easy to forget that children are exploring a very confusing world full of things like mosquitos (why?), reality television, water falling from the sky, and Donald Trump. The only tool children have to access information is by asking questions and sometimes those questions are either brutally honest, fully insulting, or both.
When a recent Reddit thread asked parents, "What is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?" people were quick to share the grocery store moments that haunt their dreams.
1. Oh my god, "chronically_varelse."
My sister, at about age 3, pointed at a large black lady on the bus and loudly exclaimed "FAT ALBERT!"
My mother was horrified, but thankfully said lady had extraordinary grace and told the loud toddler that yes, she was fat, but she was not Albert.
2. What mom doesn't like trash cigarettes? "thisguysciences."
My wife had my 3 year old at the park one day. She decided to pick up some litter to make the park look nicer so she was throwing away pop bottles, chip bags etc and he wanted to help.
He stoops to pick up some cigarette butts and my wife says leave those to mommy (she wasn't going to pick them up but didn't want him to touch them either).
A few minutes later he has gone to play. He tells another mom, "I'm finding cigarettes for mommy".
My wife was so embarrassed and said she got the dirtiest looks from near by parents who heard this.
3. Dear god, "notmax."
Not me but my midwife.
Pregnant with second child, three year old daughter asks why mummy’s belly is so big. She’s told there’s a baby in there.
She turns to daddy and asks “do you have a baby in there too?” Dad replies gently “No, I’m just fat!”
A few days later in the checkout line and there’s a very large lady behind them in the line.
The little girl asks the lady “Do you have a baby in your tummy like my mummy?”
The lady is kind and just says no she doesn’t, to which the girl responds “oh just fat then?”
4. It's true, though, "LedZappa."
At the grocery store with my boys, 2 and 3. Suddenly, without any context, the 3-year-old broke his silence to scream at the cashier, "Mama's wiener is missing!"
5. Yikes, "BerryJunky."
My nephew used to say "dick" when he was trying to say "stick." So the story about the time he went in the woods with the man and they were playing with dicks was a really fun thing to spring on unsuspecting guests that didn't know what he was trying to say.
6. Like a true New Yorker, "thebroklahomen."
My friends daughter (~2.5 y/o) saw another kid in the grocery store with a toy truck, and out of nowhere says “I want that fuckin’ truck...” in an angry tone
Not the funniest thing to read, I know, but we’ve been saying that in a baby voice for the last few years and it always cracks us up.
7. A true horror story for a dad, "doktorwu."
Daughter was five (I'm dad) and she and I were in Kroger looking at greeting cards. She was proud of her reading ability, picking up cards at random and reading them. Suddenly she read, in a very clear, very loud voice, "Sex. Sex. Sex. Is that all you ever want from me?"
8. Noooooooo, "ponchojukebox."
During a private Remembrance Day (Armistice Day) ceremony with veterans, my 3-year-old soiled her diaper. I changed her in a back room and when we came out, it was the moment of silence. She slammed the door and yelled to all the vets, “I just had a BIG poo! And it had PEANUTS in it!”
9. This is adorable, "Whitt_tthe_Shitt."
My son was 2 and thought every black man was his dad. He was away for the military a while so when we were at Boston Market he called another random stranger “daddy!!” And ran to him and hugged him. Hahaha the guy actually picked him up and said “I’m not you’re dad but hey buddy!”
I was mortified but couldn’t stop laughing.
10. There are no secrets with children, "TishraDR."
I was with a group of friends and was asked if I drink. I said I don't really, and my daughter said "but mom, you drink all the time." She had no idea the difference between drinking alcohol and drinking everything else.
11. Yeah this is a great move, "cybermericorp."
My daughter is 16 months. When she is done interacting with someone she will dismissively wave her hand and say "All done! Bye!" My wife doesn't like it but I think it's funny and a total power move.
12. At least she was polite? "GaijinSama."
I was in a check out line at the supermarket and an older guy with an eye patch came up behind us in line. My daughter, in the cart, looked at him and said "merry christmas Mr. Pirate!"
13. Nice, "Daleksarecoming."
We were at Catholic mass. I was 2-3 years old. They ring the altar bell in mass at some point. They ring it, the church is dead quiet, and I screamed "Telephone!!!"
14. Please tell me this was in church, "notmax."
“THE ONLY THING THAT RHYMES WITH JESUS IS PENIS!”
15. Oh god no, "longmover."
I was in Costco and my son (who was about 5 at the time) ran up to me, grabbed my hand and started pulling me towards the next aisle. “Dad! Dad! Look! Real ninjas!” Whilst pointing at two women in full Burkas