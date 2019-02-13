15 parents share the most embarrassing things their toddlers ever said in public. Hide yo kids.

Kids are adorable, innocent beacons of the hope for the future. Sometimes, though, they're ticking time bombs for embarrassing moments.

Sometimes it's easy to forget that children are exploring a very confusing world full of things like mosquitos (why?), reality television, water falling from the sky, and Donald Trump. The only tool children have to access information is by asking questions and sometimes those questions are either brutally honest, fully insulting, or both.

When a recent Reddit thread asked parents, "What is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?" people were quick to share the grocery store moments that haunt their dreams.

1. Oh my god, "chronically_varelse."