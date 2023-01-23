15 parents share the worst part of having kids.

We hear a lot about the value of parenting.

The miraculous feeling of looking into a new baby's eyes, the Kodak moments when kids have their "firsts," the tender moments when a young child expresses their love.

And when they're older, the surreal satisfaction of realizing just how cool of a person you raised.

But it's helpful for new parents, parents-to-be, and those idealizing a life they haven't lived, to also be honest about the painful., frustrating, and hard parts.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, parents got honest and shared the worst and hardest parts of having kids.

1. From FindingPace:

The days drag on, but the years fly by.

2. From nakedreturnsthe1st: