15 parents share the worst part of having kids.

We hear a lot about the value of parenting.
The miraculous feeling of looking into a new baby's eyes, the Kodak moments when kids have their "firsts," the tender moments when a young child expresses their love.
And when they're older, the surreal satisfaction of realizing just how cool of a person you raised.
But it's helpful for new parents, parents-to-be, and those idealizing a life they haven't lived, to also be honest about the painful., frustrating, and hard parts.
The days drag on, but the years fly by.
The constant anxiety that you’re doing enough to shape them to make good choices, a good life, be a good person, and for them to have the life they deserve.