15 people confess the secrets they've been hiding from their partners. That deer is dead, babe.

Everyone has a few white lies they tell their significant other. When you spend so much time with someone, it's easy to learn all the simple things from how they take their coffee to what seemingly insignificant comment will cause a doors-slammed, no-talking, sleep-on-the-couch-fight.
Every once in awhile it's easier to just bend the truth than it is to confess to the person you love. We're not bad people, we're just protecting the relationship. Right? That's what we'll keep telling ourselves. When a Reddit user asked, "other than cheating, what secret do you keep from your SO to prevent upsetting them?" the answers were surprisingly sweet. Turns out love actually is real? Whether it's lying about how awful their breath is in the morning, telling them they look beautiful when they're snot-dripping out of their ears from a winter cold or complimenting their incredibly questionable, health code-violating cooking, love is always more important than a harmless omission of the truth.
1. Poor, Mojito, "WignmanZer0."
My wife thinks that our beta fish mojito lived for like 5 years. What she doesn't know is that the role of mojito has been played by 3 separate beta fish over that time. RIP mojito 2 and 3.
2. Wow this is beautiful, "Eymang."
My wife has a beautiful heart. I jokingly call her a Disney princess because any animal that she comes across she has to talk to, and greet. She has cried by seeing a dead raccoon on the side of the road before.
At the time, I was working day shift and she was working a swing shift. I had a busy day, but I saw she sent me some pictures of a young doe that was eating in our front yard. She seemed thrilled. I came home and saw the same deer! Dead. On my god damned porch. I felt like I started to hear “the first 48” theme playing as I realized I have six hours to get rid of this thing before my wife gets home and her world is shattered. I call my local city authorities thinking they wouldn’t want a dead animal in the middle of town. Turns out, they couldn’t care less. I called some local raptor shelters to see if they could take a stat donation but it turns out the dead deer business is booming and they didn’t have a need for donations at this time, especially in the next 6 hours.
Frustrated, I call my dad to vent and get advice on what to do. His response is only a “Hold on bud, I’ll be there in 15 minutes.” I go back inside to take care of the dogs and within the next 15 minutes I see me dad back his huge truck into my back yard, has the tail gait down and is knocking on my door with a pair of nitrile gloves on and another pair in hand for me. It was starting to get dark out, but we had that thing loaded up and found a special place to, uh. “Dispose” is it. We made it back with 20 minutes to spare before my wife got home.
I haven’t told my wife because I think it would either break her heart, or creep her out at how efficiently my dad can dump a body.
Anyway, wifey thinks her deer friend is alive and well, and totally not at the bottom of a ravine.
3. Aw, "YuccaYucca."
The first piece of jewellery I bought my wife was a necklace. We went on holiday and she lost it.
I said I would replace it but it wasn’t the same, she was upset that she’d lost it for sentimental reasons.
I emailed the hotel and of course they hadn’t found it. So I bought a replacement and told my wife they found it.
4. Ha, "knnbreakingnews."
The remote didn't disappear. I accidentally put it through the washing machine and destroyed it and threw it out in a panic.
5. Oh my god, "glossingoverfellatio."
my SO’s first language isn’t english. he always says “really much” instead of “a lot.” i won’t tell him it’s incorrect, i love when he says “i love you really much.”
6. Wow, seriously F U, Mrs. Richardson, "DannyEBeats."
My mom wrote me a note once for missing a homework assignment. Unfortunately, her handwriting and spelling was so bad that the teacher grilled me for trying to wiesel my way out by forging it. My mom didn’t finish middle school and is not highly educated. I was so embarassed that I decided to just take the detention and public ridicule from the teacher as a liar, than ask my mom to back me up.
I now have a masters degree to make her proud. Fuck you Mr Richardson.
7.
My SO snores. Been with her 19 years and she snores EVERY night.
Mostly I can get to sleep and I sleep through it, but I KNOW I am not getting great sleep. I've asked her to see if we can do something about it, even suggested we do didgeridoo lessons together (the breathing technique does wonders for snoring and why not learn a weird instrument?). She's never really bothered. Her snoring can manifest as sleep apnoea, which besides just not being good, is a contributor to anxiety (which she has) so it'd be good for her too.
So, we've recently moved. 2 nights ago the next door neighbours dog was barking in the middle of the night and kept her up for an hour or two. She kept mentioning it all day and kept telling me how tired she was.
I gave some perfunctory sympathy but no more, because secretly it was all I could do to not say 'Welcome to EVERY NIGHT in my life'.
It's not a big secret, but yeah.