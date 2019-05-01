15 people confess the secrets they've been hiding from their partners. That deer is dead, babe.

Everyone has a few white lies they tell their significant other. When you spend so much time with someone, it's easy to learn all the simple things from how they take their coffee to what seemingly insignificant comment will cause a doors-slammed, no-talking, sleep-on-the-couch-fight.

Every once in awhile it's easier to just bend the truth than it is to confess to the person you love. We're not bad people, we're just protecting the relationship. Right? That's what we'll keep telling ourselves. When a Reddit user asked, "other than cheating, what secret do you keep from your SO to prevent upsetting them?" the answers were surprisingly sweet. Turns out love actually is real? Whether it's lying about how awful their breath is in the morning, telling them they look beautiful when they're snot-dripping out of their ears from a winter cold or complimenting their incredibly questionable, health code-violating cooking, love is always more important than a harmless omission of the truth.

1. Poor, Mojito, "WignmanZer0."

My wife thinks that our beta fish mojito lived for like 5 years. What she doesn't know is that the role of mojito has been played by 3 separate beta fish over that time. RIP mojito 2 and 3.

2. Wow this is beautiful, "Eymang."