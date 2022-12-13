15 people share the dark psychology tricks that actually work.

Every interaction we have is colored by psychology.
A simple quick facial expression, the phrasing of a sentence, and the tone of someone's body language all inform how we feel about both them and us.
While being actively manipulative isn't a good practice if you want to cultivate healthy and communicative relationships, there are some psychological tricks that people employ to get what they want.
If someone is bothering you at your desk too often, continue the conversation but get up and walk them back to their desk.
Had a boss who was a guru at this. You'd be back at your desk wondering how the f**k you got there.
Silence. If you want to know something, ask the question then wait. People want to fill the silence and will talk and talk.
Staring at people's forehead irritates them quite a lot.