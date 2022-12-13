15 people share the dark psychology tricks that actually work.

Every interaction we have is colored by psychology.

A simple quick facial expression, the phrasing of a sentence, and the tone of someone's body language all inform how we feel about both them and us.

While being actively manipulative isn't a good practice if you want to cultivate healthy and communicative relationships, there are some psychological tricks that people employ to get what they want.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the dark psychology tricks that actually work.

1. From FrozenBanana46:

If someone is bothering you at your desk too often, continue the conversation but get up and walk them back to their desk.

Had a boss who was a guru at this. You'd be back at your desk wondering how the f**k you got there.

Silence. If you want to know something, ask the question then wait. People want to fill the silence and will talk and talk.