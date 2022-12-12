15 people share the dark secret they're hiding from everyone.

The internet is an amazing place to anonymously share the darkest and most vulnerable secrets about your life.

Carrying a secret for long can feel heavy and burdensome, so the safe anonymous space of the internet can provide the ultimate catharsis.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the darkest secret they're hiding from everyone, and they truly run the gamut.

1. From sdr79:

When I was a teenager, I worked at a novelty tourist shop near me. Being the idiot that I was, I stole a wad of cash from the store. It was $100 in ones. I told nobody, but they knew it was missing.

Right about the same time, a coworker who was always trying to get me fired was telling someone she got about $100 in tips from her other job. They ended up firing her because they didn’t trust that it wasn’t her.

2. From squeamish: