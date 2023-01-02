15 people share why they don't talk to 'that family member' anymore.

We all know "that family member."

The one who can't come to Christmas anymore, and if they show up it's a thing.

In some cases, they're simply a person who sows discord everywhere they go.

Other times, it's personally pointed at one person.

The holidays are a time when fractured family dynamics come to the forefront, and sometimes it can be comforting to remember you're not alone.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared why they don't talk to "that" family member anymore, and it proves one thing: no family is fully okay.

1. From chompytown:

Stole our grandpa's identity (his dad) and ruined him financially. Then when his brother died, tried stealing money from his sister (my mom) and conning his way into things that didn't belong to him.

When my mom passed, he asked for her SSN, told me it was for an old insurance policy their brother (referenced above) worth like 400 bucks.