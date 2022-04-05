15 people who either married or witnessed a 'bridezilla' in action share the story.

Planning a wedding can be a nightmare of stress, juggling a budget between multiple overpriced vendors, and trying to explain to your cousin why she can't bring eight kids to your child-free open bar formal event...

Still, some brides turn the pressure into beautiful, flower-adorned, toddler-level temper tantrums. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Husbands of 'Bridezillas,' did you know about the behavior before the wedding? What happened?" people who either married a red flag in white or witnessed some serious 'Zilla meltdowns were ready to share their stories.

1.

My dad remarried. He’s fairly well off but at the time I didn’t realize it. Come the wedding day, his (soon to be ex-bride) stepped out of the limo, and PUSHED me away from her when I tried to give her a congratulatory hug (I was 11). That part of the wedding threw me off, and sure enough 6 months later they were divorced. - Wishery_

2.