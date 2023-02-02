Someecards Logo
15 people share real life examples of 'the road to hell is paved with good intentions.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 2, 2023 | 11:00 AM
We all know the saying "the road to hell is paved with good intentions."

But nothing demonstrates its meaning quite like an IRL example.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared real-life examples of "the road to hell is paved with good intentions."

They serve as cautionary tales.

1. From LatrodectusGeometric:

A man named Dr. Spock wrote a handbook for childrearing. It was widely circulated and well received. Many of our parents likely got their childrearing advice from this book.

In it, he recognized that babies throw up a lot and therefore recommended newborns be laid on their stomachs to sleep. Unknowingly, this would result in the accidental smothering deaths of thousands of newborns.

A huge number of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) cases can be laid at his feet.

To this day the back-to-sleep campaign is still fighting to update parents on what we now know: newborns should sleep on their backs until they can reliably roll over for themselves.

