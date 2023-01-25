15 people share what grossed them out so much in a relationship that they just left.

Being a human being is innately gross at times, our bodies go through all sorts of natural processes and we have to roll with the punches until death takes us away into the abyss.

Psychologically, we're also prone to gross inconsistencies and flaws that can be embarrassing and downright toxic.

So naturally, being in an intimate relationship means accepting this about ourselves and our partner. But we all have deal breakers.

Sometimes, the way a romantic interest lives is just too gross, spiritually or mentally, to accept, no matter how much we were originally crushing.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared things that grossed them out so much in a relationship that they just left.

Dated a girl for a while, always seemed really well put together. Nice clothes, hair, and makeup. We usually hooked up at my place. Went to her apartment once…the smell when she opened the door should’ve been enough.