15 people who got hilariously shamed by a notification. Check your settings!

The world is a heavy place to navigate right now (and technically always). The news cycle feels like an endless barrage of scary political decisions and frightening cultural loss, and it doesn't show signs of stopping any time soon.

However, amidst all of this there are still lot of truly ridiculous stories that will hopefully make you crack a smile or snort out some of your beverage.

Since I can safely assume most of you reading this have a mobile phone of sorts, it's likely you're familiar with the potential humiliation that comes with phone notification.

Whether it's the bizarre leading sentence from a friend's text, the subject line to a raunchy email, or a secret online dating notification, there are several ways our notifications can act as snitches. Even if you've magically (or intelligently) been able to prevent such embarrassment, it's likely you know someone with a story.

So, in hopes of giving you a healing laughter antidote to the pains of existence, here are 15 people from Reddit who got completely screwed by their phone notifications.