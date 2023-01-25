15 people share what improved their life so much they wish they did it sooner.

Every one, no matter how good their life is, is on board with improving their life even more.

For most of us, improvements come slowly, through a process of trial and error, until we find what works best for us. But luckily, the world is full of other people finding what works, so we can take a note from their book when it comes to overall life improvement.

In a popular post on Ask Reddit, people shared habits that improved their life so much they wish they'd done them sooner.

1. From teabagalomaniac:

This is a situationally specific one, but breaking up. It's true what they say, you don't realize how f**ked up your life was until you get some time to see things from the outside.

2. From AccioNimbus:

Moving into a steady-paced job that respects work/life balance. Prior to this, I was at a cut-throat tech company who was running a million miles an hour to grow as fast as possible. The strain it took on my mental health surprised me.