15 people share the things they did as kids that messed up people's lives. Leave corn fields alone.

Kids say and do the darndest things. Few of us escape the clutches of childhood without leaving behind a trail of memories we wouldn't redo as adults. The very same gusto and lack of inhibitions that makes childhood fun for kids can make it a living hell for everyone around them. Sometimes, even the most innocent childhood behavior can lead to long-term consequences for others, a fact most don't realize until adulthood.

In a recent Reddit thread, commenters shared the things they did as kids that truly messed up other people's lives (whether temporarily or long-term) and it's a cathartic read for any of us with childhood regrets.

Before you dive into your childhood journal entries to unearth all the innocent actions that caused harm, you might want to read these 15 anecdotes of horror, love, pain, and #drama.

1. A train going nowhere.