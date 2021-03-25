15 people who made a mistake that ruined their entire day.

All it takes is one small mistake to completely mess up your day, and while it can be frustrating in the moment, obvious gaffes can make for great comedic content.

Even the most soft-hearted among us loves getting a laugh at someone else's mistake, it makes us feel less stupid about our own off-days and temporarily distracts us from the abyss of existence.

So, if you could use a boost today, or just want to feel less alone with your deeply regrettable days, here are some pictures of people who fully messed up their own plans.

1. This expensive mistake.

2. TFW you put a statue next to your glass window.

3. This symmetrical spill.