15 people who didn't date in high school answer question: 'do you feel you missed out?'

Dating in high school is a rite of passage.

It can be an incredibly messy, hormone-fueled humiliating rite of passage, but it's still considered a coming-of-age experience.

While very few high school relationships last in a healthy manner, many cite those first "teen loves" as a training ground for heartbreak, spotting red flags, and the simple practice of putting yourself out there - embarrassment be d*mned.

But not all people had this experience in high school, in fact, it's nearly as common to not date in your teens as it is to date. The upside of this, is you can avoid a lot of painful mistakes and rejection.

However, there can be downsides to not getting your feet wet early.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people who didn't date in high school answered the question: "Is there something that you feel like you missed out on or lack now that you are older?"

It's an interesting mix of perspectives.

