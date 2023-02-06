15 people raised in a cult or intense religion share what shocked them when they left.

When you've been indoctrinated in a cult or intensely insular religious doctrine, it can be shocking to step out into the secular world and reevaluate the values you once held dear.
Deconstructing culty beliefs doesn't happen in a day, it's a process that requires patience, reflection, grace for yourself, and in many cases therapy.
That it’s actually healthy to have boundaries.
Where is all the sex and drugs?! I was promised wanton lascivious f**king in the streets.
The greatest thing to me is what it felt like to be authentic. When you grow up in a fundamentalist cult, your life is not your own. Everything is planned out for you, every worldview is shaped by your religion.
Leaving that all behind and being my own, genuine person was the best and least expected blessings of leaving the Mormon cult. Yes, sex and drugs (esp psychedelics) were amazing too, but I love being my own person so much.