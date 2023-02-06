15 people raised in a cult or intense religion share what shocked them when they left.

When you've been indoctrinated in a cult or intensely insular religious doctrine, it can be shocking to step out into the secular world and reevaluate the values you once held dear.

Deconstructing culty beliefs doesn't happen in a day, it's a process that requires patience, reflection, grace for yourself, and in many cases therapy.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people who were raised in a cult or insular religion shared what shocked them most about "the real world" when they left.

1. From aphroditespearl:

That it’s actually healthy to have boundaries .

2. From FairUnion275:

Where is all the sex and drugs?! I was promised wanton lascivious f**king in the streets.

3. From Bojikthe8th;

The greatest thing to me is what it felt like to be authentic. When you grow up in a fundamentalist cult, your life is not your own. Everything is planned out for you, every worldview is shaped by your religion.