15 people reveal life experiences that are worse than people assume. Migraines are the devil.

Life is tough. This we know. But not all of us have a firsthand knowledge of how hard certain experiences can be. We might think we know what it's like to lose a parent to cancer or get fired from a dream job, but the reality is you don't know how these things feel until you experience them yourself. Walking a mile in someone else's shoes will take you a long way.
Someone on Reddit (zarfytezz1)decided to shed light on this exact subject by asking, "What life is experience is a whole lot worse than most people think it is?" People had answers, and some of them are truly heartbreaking.
BeardsuptheWazoo brought up the emotional effects of physical pain.
Chronic pain.
It's very heavy mentally.
darkangel_401 got realt about migraine pain.
I’ve had a migraine since October of 2016. The pain isn’t always horrible. But it’s always there. I have more bad days than good days. I’ve had to stop doing art as much, that’s something I love and genuinely brings me so much joy.
In February I had a particularly bad couple of weeks. I missed a whole week of work and tried to come in and work several days but it was unsuccessful. My migraines cause me to get an upset stomach and vomiting and diarrhea frequently. So I cannot work like that. My managers were not understanding and i was bullied into quitting. That wasn’t the beginning of the issues. Despite proper documentation from countless doctors. Every time I left early or called off I had doctors notes from where I spent hours in the er hooked up to iv (often times they’d blow I vein cause I was so dehydrated and unable to get enough water into my system and always left with a big bruise) or going to the urgent care where they’d inject medications in me that makes my mind Hazey and basically just makes me sleep. Every time I went to my neurologist I would take a quiz to see how disabled I was. I’d always score over 100 points. 20 points is considered severely disabled.
My managers constantly told me I was faking my pain and that I needed mental help because it’s all in my head and the pain isn’t real. They convinced my co workers I was faking my pain. Despite when my pain was more manageable I’d almost always offer to work longer shifts and would frequently work over 12 hours when I felt ‘okay’. A few times I worked 17 hour shifts. I’m a good worker when I’m not doubled over in extreme pain.
This one from TexanReddit broke my heart.
Having a parent with dementia. She didn't recognize her son this week. Her brother last month. I dread the day where she no longer recognizes me
Its-my-dick-in-a-box brings up something I hadn't thought of.
Having your house robbed, it doesn't seem like a huge deal but it feels like your space has been violated.
When home alone I was always worried someone else was sneaking around my house.
Damn, this one from AdorableFuture took my breath away.
Living in a war. People are very alienated from the sense of total chaos around them, and I hope they never experience it.
It's a lot less dramatic and more dramatic at the same time than the news portrays it. Life around you becomes dull. People walk around without a purpose. Their energy and life drained by the constant perpetuating fear of not living to see the next day. Military around you 24/7. My friends back home can now identify what type and model of a bomb depending on the sound and level of shockwave. War changes people, and never in a good way.
SorryButYouDeserveIt brought up something I was definitely not expecting.
Getting spit on by a llama/camel.
It's not cute, and it's not a joke. It's their defense mechanism for a reason - you can't just wipe it off and go about your day. You will probably puke, and for the next week you'll swear you're getting whiffs of that vile gunk no matter how much you scrub.
onemorenightofjazz talks sports.
Being very athletic and getting injured to the point where you are unable to participate in sports and former activities.
This has made me lose my identity. I became depressed, turned to drugs and alcohol to cope and even felt suicidal. People just kept telling me to get a new hobby, but they were more than just hobbies, they were part of who I was as a person and were how I coped with stress.
indecisive_maybe finds another thing movies give us unrealstic expectations about.
Being lonely. In movies it seems like a sexy depressed emotional response, but in reality it's fucking miserable and never f*cking ends.
BoredCato has the real info about panic attacks.
Panic/anexiety attacks. Some people are just like "Oh take deep breaths in this paper bag and you'll be fine for the rest of your day". HELL NO. If you don't know how to control panic attacks it can be a nightmare. You feel like the amount of air you can breath has suddenly been limited, you heart beats at top speed, you get dizzy like you might collapse/die, you get an sudden urge to move around, and much more.
nutjoke reminds us about the severity of emotional abuse.
Being emotionally abused and/or bullied. Sure, I’d laugh it off right now if someone told me I was ugly or had a stupid name. But as a child, things like that repeated day after day become your truth. Being told you’re not good enough for your partner is easy to recognize as abuse, but so hard to get out of your head. These things have very long-lasting effects, to the point where I still tend to believe people only PRETEND to like me, or like people are lying when they say I’m pretty, and I have trouble with relationships because I feel like I’m never good enough.
Just because I recognized that it was wrong doesn’t mean it still isn’t ingrained into my system. They’re more than just harsh criticisms, dumb insults, and general assholishness. That shit can stay with you.
LittleFlowers13 gives another reason as to why working retail is a nightmare.
Working retail and having a crazy customer that crosses the line. Not a rude person, not someone making an ass of themselves, a customer who is genuinely psychotic and threatens you.
Cops were called and the man was banned from the store, but he came back three different times before I had enough and quit. I was having nightmares about him coming after me, and after the third time I had to lock myself in the back office while the manager got rid of him, my parents urged me to quit.
I bitch about entitled and rude customers, but I’ll take them any day over someone threatening and stalking me.
chiefs_35 confirms that casts aren't as cool as we thought they were in elementary school.
Broken legs.
I had never broken a bone but I’ve had some pretty major injuries before and I thought I understood this kind of stuff. I was dead wrong.
I had to spend a week in the hospital and was supposed to be off work for 7 weeks (ended only taking 4 weeks off for several reasons both good and bad). I couldn’t take a real shower for 3 months. I still can’t wear real shoes.
I remember seeing kids who had a cast and thinking it was super cool as a child. I take it all back and I wish I could go back to that moment and not slip and fall.
MeetMeInAzabu highlights the pain of FOMO.
Traveling for work.
It's not at all fun spending many days in the air and nights in hotels. You don't get time or even want to go explore. In reality, you spend a lot of time wishing you were at home spending time with your family/friends. Getting pic updates of what people are doing back home makes you even more homesick when you are many many miles away.
lostlittlesheep tells us about the experience of being disabled.
Being disabled/not working. I have bad bad anxiety and depression and have been on disability for over four years. All of my friends and my fiancé are living their lives, working or going to school. Living an average daily life with structure, whatever that entails for each individual. I feel so alone. I feel like I’m in limbo, waiting for something to happen but even with all the work I put into my mental health, it’s entirely futile. Sitting in the prison cell that is my condo, unable to escape because of the anxiety, is a living hell. People tell me I’m lucky that I don’t work and still get money but don’t realize that isolation and feeling like you have no purpose is fucking awful. I just want to be apart of life again.
hwbones reminds us that most people don't understand what it's like to have an eating disorder.
having an eating disorder. not trying to sound deep but it’s not just skipping meals or losing weight(if that what your ed entails). it’s so addictive and a cycle that can last years and years and may feel longer than that if you don’t talk to someone or if you have nothing else to help you cope. it’s scary how easy it is to relapse
And now, since reading this may have been emotionally draining, here is a gif of some kittens snuggling: