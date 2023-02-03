15 people share awful things from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s that aren't talked about.

Nostalgia is a helluva drug.

It's always easier to look back on the past and repaint it with the good memories and certainty that sticks to a moment that was already lived.

There's nothing wrong with reminiscing and grieving the hard parts of change, but it can be useful to remind ourselves that no time period was purely "the good old days," because life is always a trade-off.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared bad things from the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s we don't talk about enough.

When you walked into a restaurant, the first thing the hostess would ask you is "smoking or non-smoking?"

I never smoked a cigarette but the next morning after a night out my clothes all smelled of cigarettes.

2. From groundsquid: