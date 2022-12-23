15 people share the most awkward story they've been told by their partner's family.

We all know the scene.

You bring your partner home to meet the family, only to be immediately humiliated by mom's regaling of your 6th grade talent show, or the first time you "discovered your body."

Suddenly, you're reminded of all the reasons you put off this meeting in the first place.

As awkward as these moments can be for the one put on blast, they're almost always as awkward for the partner watching it all go down. But after the fact, it can all make for a good laugh.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most awkward or embarrassing story they've been told about their partner, and it proves all families thrive on embarrassment.

1. From OP:

We were having dinner and my boyfriend's mother was telling a story of how there was one time when he was in high school, she tried to prod him awake for school and accidentally touched his crotchal area.